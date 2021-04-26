US leaders show solidarity with India in fight against covid

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden said in his post. The reference was to India last year in April lifting a ban on the export of hydroxy chloroquine and paracetamol and rushing consignments to the US when the pandemic first hit the US. India is seeking speedier deliveries of key elements required in the manufacture of anti covid vaccines in India.