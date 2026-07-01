US lifts sanctions on four companies based in Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad: All you need to know

The US lifted sanctions on four Indian companies, which were accused of supplying advanced technology and equipment for Russia's military-industrial base.
As per a document released by the US government, the companies have been deleted from the Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List.
According to details shared by the US Department of the Treasury on Tuesday, the four companies include:
The declaration was made as the United States Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) released a Quarterly Report of Licensing Activities pursuant to Section 906(b) of the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act of 2000 (TSRA).
“Under the procedures established in its TSRA-related regulations, OFAC processes license applications requesting authorization to export agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices to Iran under the specific licensing regime set forth in Section 906 of the TSRA,” the document added.
The US had sanctioned Galaxy Bearings Ltd in October 2024, accusing it of exporting dozens of high-priority dual-use equipment, including roller bearings and roller assemblies, to Russian entities, PTI reported.
Shaurya Aeronautics Private Ltd was sanctioned for allegedly sending shipments of radar apparatus, radio navigational aid apparatus, radio remote control apparatus and electrical apparatus to Russia.
The US had accused RRG Engineering Technologies of sending over 100 shipments of microelectronics to SDN-listed, Russia-based Arteks Limited Company.
Lokesh Machines had been accused of sending dozens of shipments of machine tools to various Russian manufacturing companies.
(With inputs from PTI)