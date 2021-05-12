US  looks  to  boost  vax  supply

India and South Africa had in October moved a proposal, pressing WTO members for a waiver of certain rules of the TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) pact. The main contention was the step would ensure intellectual property rights such as patents, copyright and protection of undisclosed information do not create barriers to timely access of affordable vaccines and medicines or to scaling up research, development, manufacturing and supply of medical products essential to combat covid. The proposal has been discussed many times at TRIPS Council, but members are yet to reach a consensus on a text-based negotiation. The US and France came on board last week, but the European Union, as a bloc, and key members of the EU are yet to agree.