US national fined 34,400 by Navi Mumbai police for overstaying in India

US national fined ₹34,400 by Navi Mumbai police for overstaying in India1 min read . 04:10 PM IST
- The police said that she overstayed in India till 27 August, 2022, which is a total of 1,150 days.
The Navi Mumbai police on 4 September said that they have imposed a fine of ₹34,400 on a US national who overstayed in India without a valid passport. Though the police have not revealed the identity of the US citizen.
The Navi Mumbai police on 4 September said that they have imposed a fine of ₹34,400 on a US national who overstayed in India without a valid passport. Though the police have not revealed the identity of the US citizen.
The woman -- who came to India on a tourist visa on 10 January, 2019 with a condition that she will stay here for 180 days -- was expected to leave the country before 8 July, 2019, bust she did not do so.
The woman -- who came to India on a tourist visa on 10 January, 2019 with a condition that she will stay here for 180 days -- was expected to leave the country before 8 July, 2019, bust she did not do so.
The police said that she overstayed in India till 27 August, 2022, which is a total of 1,150 days.
The police said that she overstayed in India till 27 August, 2022, which is a total of 1,150 days.
The woman stayed in a hotel in Navi Mumbai on 9 August and later the hotel management informed about it to the Navi Mumbai police's Foreigners Registration Cell.
The woman stayed in a hotel in Navi Mumbai on 9 August and later the hotel management informed about it to the Navi Mumbai police's Foreigners Registration Cell.
She also stayed in another hotel in Navi Mumbai on 21 August and when police was informed, she gave evasive answers on being questioned. When informed about the consequences of illegal stay without a valid visa, she paid the fine and was asked to leave the country immediately.
She also stayed in another hotel in Navi Mumbai on 21 August and when police was informed, she gave evasive answers on being questioned. When informed about the consequences of illegal stay without a valid visa, she paid the fine and was asked to leave the country immediately.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.