US national Van Dyke pays ₹5.5 lakh compounding charge; may return to US: What it means for NIA case & UAPA probe

US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke’s legal proceedings have taken another turn after he paid ₹5.5 lakh towards compounding charges before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in connection with offences under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The development comes shortly after Van Dyke was granted default bail by the Special NIA Court at Rouse Avenue. His defence is now preparing a discharge application, which is likely to be filed within a day or two, ANI said citing sources.

Here is what the latest developments mean and what remains pending in the case.

Why was Matthew Van Dyke arrested? Van Dyke was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13, 2026, in connection with a case concerning alleged activities linked to a training camp in Myanmar.

He was initially booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

What happened to the NIA investigation? The statutory period for completion of the investigation expired on September 8, 2026.

On the same day, the NIA filed a chargesheet invoking Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

However, the agency informed the Special NIA Court that its investigation concerning the alleged UAPA offences was still continuing.

This distinction became important in Van Dyke's subsequent plea for default bail.

Why did Van Dyke get default bail? Van Dyke approached the Special NIA Court seeking default bail, arguing that the investigation concerning the UAPA offences had not been completed within the prescribed statutory period.

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma granted him default bail after noting that the NIA had not completed its investigation concerning the alleged UAPA offences within the statutory period.

The court observed that, in the circumstances, it could not conclude that Van Dyke was disentitled to default bail.

The court also held that an investigating agency could not circumvent the statutory provisions governing the right to default bail by filing an incomplete chargesheet to deny such relief to an accused.

Van Dyke was granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and a surety bond of the same amount, subject to the court's satisfaction.

What is the latest ₹ 5.5 lakh FRRO payment about? Van Dyke has now deposited ₹5.5 lakh towards compounding charges before the FRRO in connection with the offences under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

Following the payment, the FRRO passed an order.

The order is expected to be brought to the notice of the Special NIA Court, where the implications of the development may be considered as the case proceeds.

What does 'compounding' mean in this case? Compounding generally refers to a statutory mechanism through which a specified offence can be settled upon payment of a prescribed amount, where the law permits such settlement.

In Van Dyke's case, the ₹5.5 lakh payment relates specifically to the Foreigners Act offences mentioned in the FRRO proceedings.

The payment should therefore be distinguished from the separate issue of the alleged UAPA offences, for which the NIA has stated that its investigation was continuing.

What is a discharge plea? A discharge application is a plea by an accused seeking to be released from the criminal proceedings at the stage before a full trial, on the ground that the material on record does not justify proceeding against them on the charges.

Van Dyke's defence team, represented by advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour, is preparing such an application before the Special NIA Court.

The court will consider the application based on the charges, the prosecution's position and the material available on record.

Does the FRRO payment end the entire NIA case? Not necessarily.

The ₹5.5 lakh payment concerns the Foreigners Act offences under Sections 21 and 23. The NIA has separately informed the court that its investigation concerning the alleged UAPA offences was continuing.

Therefore, the latest FRRO order and the nature of the NIA chargesheet are likely to become relevant during arguments on the proposed discharge application, but they do not by themselves determine the outcome of the remaining proceedings.

Matthew Van Dyke case: Key timeline March 13, 2026: NIA arrests Van Dyke in connection with the case concerning alleged activities linked to a training camp in Myanmar.

Initially: He is booked under Section 18 of the UAPA.

September 8, 2026: Statutory investigation period expires.

September 8: NIA files chargesheet under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, while informing the court that the alleged UAPA investigation is continuing.

Subsequently: Van Dyke seeks default bail.

Default bail hearing: Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma grants him default bail, citing the incomplete investigation concerning the alleged UAPA offences.

Latest development: Van Dyke deposits ₹5.5 lakh towards compounding charges before the FRRO.

Next step: Defence is preparing a discharge application before the Special NIA Court.

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