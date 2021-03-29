OPEN APP
Home >News >India >US Navy members sing popular AR Rehman song from Swades movie. Watch

Members of the US Navy sang a popular Hindi song at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Sandhu shared a video of officers singing Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera from the film Swades. He wrote: "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' The song was originally composed and sung by AR Rehman for the 2004 film Swades.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The clip shows a team of singers and musical instrument players from the US Navy band dressed in their uniforms as they present the song.

The 1.5-minute video has garnered over 196k views on the microblogging site. It has been liked by over 14.9k people.

"The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli," US Navy Band tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Sandhu thanked the US CNO Admiral Gilday for hosting a "wonderful evening". Sandhu wrote that he looks forward to working together to further deepen the India-US partnership.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela president offers ‘oil for vaccines’

1 min read . 08:41 AM IST
Vice President Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris extends greeting on Holi

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
London’s higher rate has been fueled in part by a strategy of draining its entire initial vaccine supply on the first round, and waiting for more batches before giving people their second shots.

New York, London ahead of Asian financial capitals in virus vaccination race

2 min read . 07:40 AM IST
A medical staff fills a syringe with the Covishield vaccine

India gifts Nepal Army one lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 07:29 AM IST

In his message, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday said, "Together, we will promote a free, open & inclusive rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. I look forward to our two navies' continued cooperation."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout