US News: Three Indian Gujarati women die in an accident, says report
The accident occurred as the SUV they were travelling in on I-85 veered across all traffic lanes, ascended an embankment, and flew approximately 20 feet into the air before landing in trees on the opposite side of a bridge, as per a report.
During an accident in Greenville County, South Carolina, three Indian women lost their lives when their SUV went off the road and launched into the air. The victims, identified as Rekhaben Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Manishaben Patel, all hailed from Anand district in Gujarat, India, on April 27, as per NDTV report.