US News: Three Indian Gujarati women die in an accident, says report
US News: Three Indian Gujarati women die in an accident, says report

The accident occurred as the SUV they were travelling in on I-85 veered across all traffic lanes, ascended an embankment, and flew approximately 20 feet into the air before landing in trees on the opposite side of a bridge, as per a report.

During an accident in Greenville County, South Carolina, three Indian women lost their lives when their SUV went off the road and launched into the air. The victims, identified as Rekhaben Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Manishaben Patel, all hailed from Anand district in Gujarat, India, on April 27, as per NDTV report.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

The accident occurred as the SUV they were traveling in on I-85 veered across all traffic lanes, ascended an embankment, and flew approximately 20 feet into the air before landing in trees on the opposite side of a bridge. The Greenville County Coroner's Office reported the details of the crash, highlighting the severity of the impact.

Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis of the Greenville County Coroner's Office commented on the incident to WSPA news channel, stating, "It is obvious they were traveling above the posted speed limit." He further noted that no other vehicles were involved in the accident, indicating that the deadly outcome was solely related to the SUV's high speed.

Published: 27 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST
