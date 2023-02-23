A week after announcing that David Malpass will leave the top job well before his contract ends in April 2024, the executive board of the World Bank is expected to release its selection criteria and the timeline for picking a new president on Thursday, according to the news agency Reuters.

Currently, the 25-member executive board is under pressure to reform its operations to respond more aggressively to climate change and other global challenges. Sources familiar with the matter informed that the board met for several hours on Wednesday to hammer out the details.

Sources also stated that the United States which has been pressing for more ambitious and quicker reforms at the bank could announce its nominee as early as Thursday.

Historically, the country has selected the president of the bank, but some developing countries and civil society groups are challenging that tradition.

However, it remains unclear if countries will nominate their own candidates to lead the bank, which provides billions of dollars a year in funding for developing economies.

Malpass, a former Treasury official, was nominated by former US President Donald Trump, and ran unopposed for the job. His tenure at the World Bank, spanning four years, saw the group face global crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as an international economic slowdown.

Last week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the US would soon nominate a candidate and looked forward to a transparent, merit-based, and swift nomination process.

Oxfam International and other civil society groups insist the process should be opened to more candidates to improve the credibility of the institution, while others say a woman should lead the bank for the first time in its 77-year history.

A top minister in Germany, another of the bank's largest shareholders, this week told Reuters the next president should be a woman and underscored the need for the institution to tackle climate change as well as fight poverty.

Top contenders for the post include Samantha Power, who currently leads the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and served as US ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, and Rajiv Shah, former USAID administrator under Obama and currently president of the Rockefeller Foundation, a philanthropic group.

(With Reuters inputs)