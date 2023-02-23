US nominee for World Bank chief position to be announced soon
World Bank chief David Malpass announced that he would step down by the end of June from his position heading the development lender.
A week after announcing that David Malpass will leave the top job well before his contract ends in April 2024, the executive board of the World Bank is expected to release its selection criteria and the timeline for picking a new president on Thursday, according to the news agency Reuters.
