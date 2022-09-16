US tourist visa waiting period goes over 2 years for India2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 09:22 PM IST
In Delhi, the waiting period is 758 calendar days for US visitor visas.
In Delhi, the waiting period is 758 calendar days for US visitor visas.
Listen to this article
The non-immigrant visa waiting period for the United States has gone over two years. The waiting period is different for different Indian cities and for different visa categories. In Delhi, the waiting period is 758 calendar days for visitor visas, 444 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 354 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.