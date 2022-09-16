The non-immigrant visa waiting period for the United States has gone over two years. The waiting period is different for different Indian cities and for different visa categories. In Delhi, the waiting period is 758 calendar days for visitor visas, 444 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 354 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

In Mumbai, the waiting period is 752 calendar days for visitor visas, 444 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 312 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

On the contrary, in Kolkata, the waiting period for student/exchange visitor visas is as low as 50 days. However, the waiting period is 736 calendar days for visitor visas and 233 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

View Full Image Visa appointment waiting period for Indian cities

In Hyderabad, the waiting period is 738 calendar days for visitor visas and 444 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas. On the other hand, the waiting period is just 57 days for all other non-immigrant visas.

In Chennai, the waiting period is 617 calendar days for visitor visas, 450 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 403 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

It gives quite a different picture when it comes to international cities. In London (UK), the waiting period is 190 calendar days for visitor visas, 15 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 80 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas. In Paris (France), the waiting period is 520 calendar days for visitor visas, just 8 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 220 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

View Full Image Visa appointment waiting period for international cities

In Sydney (Australia), the waiting period is 128 calendar days for visitor visas, 35 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 45 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas. In Toronto (Canada), the waiting period for visitor visas is long (128 calendar days). However, it’s 21 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 176 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

In Rome (Italy), the waiting period is 170 calendar days for visitor visas, only four calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 10 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

It seems as easy as pie for people of Tokyo (Japan, where the waiting period for all types of non-immigrant visas is just two days.

