US tourist visa waiting period goes over 2 years for India

It gives quite a different picture when it comes to international cities. In London (UK), the waiting period is 190 calendar days for visitor visas, 15 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 80 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas. In Paris (France), the waiting period is 520 calendar days for visitor visas, just 8 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 220 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.