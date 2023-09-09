US official Margaret Macleod has made waves for her media interactions as India hosts the G20 Summit. The US State Department official repeatedly interacted with the press in fluent Hindi, with videos soon going viral. The government's ‘Hindustani spokesperson’ is tasked with conveying “US foreign policy priorities to Hindi and Urdu speakers around the world".

While the information relayed in her media addresses made news headlines, Macleod has also garnered an abundance of admiring remarks on social media over the past two days. “The US State Department’s Spokesperson's Hindi commentary on news channels is better than mine," marvelled one Twitter user. “First time hearing Hindi with American accent! She is great. Nice to see this," added another.

“Edhar hum angreji seekh rahe hai, udhar ye Hindi farratedar bol rahi hai," rued a third.

According to details uploaded on the US State government website, Macleod has served overseas in US Missions to India, Pakistan, and Japan. She holds a doctorate in Sustainable Development from Columbia University, a Bachelors degree in International Economics from Georgetown University, and studied at the Delhi School of Economics as a Rotary Scholar.

“Her domestic assignments include International Security and Non-proliferation, International Organizations, and as a fellow on Capitol Hill," the official bio adds.