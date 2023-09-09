Margaret Macleod referred to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's remarks that consensus on Delhi declaration would be difficult but it is not impossible. She said that they will make efforts to get the agreement done.

US official Margaret Macleod has made waves for her media interactions as India hosts the G20 Summit. The US State Department official repeatedly interacted with the press in fluent Hindi, with videos soon going viral. The government's ‘Hindustani spokesperson’ is tasked with conveying “US foreign policy priorities to Hindi and Urdu speakers around the world". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the information relayed in her media addresses made news headlines, Macleod has also garnered an abundance of admiring remarks on social media over the past two days.

“The US State Department’s Spokesperson's Hindi commentary on news channels is better than mine," marvelled one Twitter user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“First time hearing Hindi with American accent! She is great. Nice to see this," added another.

“Edhar hum angreji seekh rahe hai, udhar ye Hindi farratedar bol rahi hai," rued a third.

According to details uploaded on the US State government website, Macleod has served overseas in US Missions to India, Pakistan, and Japan. She holds a doctorate in Sustainable Development from Columbia University, a Bachelors degree in International Economics from Georgetown University, and studied at the Delhi School of Economics as a Rotary Scholar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Her domestic assignments include International Security and Non-proliferation, International Organizations, and as a fellow on Capitol Hill," the official bio adds.

The G20 summit in New Delhi managed to defy expectations on Saturday to reach consensus on a joint declaration by world leaders. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration however came with compromises on the Ukraine conflict and action on climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has portrayed this weekend as India's diplomatic coming of age, and India's presidency as an opportunity to give a voice to the needs of the Global South. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}