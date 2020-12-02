US panel report suggests China planned Galwan Valley clash with Indian troops

NEW DELHI: There was evidence to suggest that China planned the clash with Indian troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and unspecified Chinese personnel, a US panel has concluded in a new report to the Congress.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission report, submitted on 1 December, also characterized the more than seven month long India-China military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border was the “most severe border crisis in decades." The commission was created by the US Congress in 2000 and mandated with monitoring and submitting an annual report on the national security implications of trade and economic ties between the US and China.

According to the report, China and India had engaged in “multiple physical clashes" along the LAC for decades, but since President Xi Jinping assumed power in 2012 the “two countries have seen five major altercations along their border."

“Some evidence suggested the Chinese government had planned the incident, potentially including the possibility for fatalities," it said about the clash on 15 June which the report described as “a massive physical brawl in the Galwan Valley."

“For instance, several weeks prior to the clash Defense Minister Wei (Fenghe) made his statement encouraging Beijing to ‘use fighting to promote stability.’ Just over two weeks before the incident, in another potential indication of Chinese leaders signaling their intent to escalate tensions, an editorial in China’s state-owned tabloid Global Times warned that India would suffer a ‘devastating blow’ to its trade and economic ties with China if it got ‘involved in the U.S.-China rivalry.’ Satellite images depicted a large Chinese buildup in the Galwan Valley, including potentially 1,000 PLA soldiers, the week before the deadly skirmish," the commission said in its report.

In the aftermath of the clash, China “asserted sovereignty over the entire Galwan Valley, a new claim and significant change to the territorial status quo," it said.

The clash in Galwan Valley resulted in the first deaths along the LAC since 1975.

Tensions between India and China have been running high since May when India detected Chinese intrusions into Indian territory in Ladakh and Sikkim. India quickly brought in extra troops to match the Chinese deployment with both sides now having tens of thousands of personnel in an eye ball to eye ball confrontation. Despite many rounds of talks, the two countries have been unable to agree on disengagement and de-escalation at several friction points across the border in Ladakh.

“The exact motivations behind the Chinese government’s provocative behaviour on the LAC this year remain unclear. The proximate cause of the clash appeared to be India’s construction of a strategic access road to support troops stationed along the LAC. China has also built extensive infrastructure along the LAC in recent years," the report said.

If China’s goal was “to acquire territory...(the Chinese government) might deem the moves a success," the report said. “If Beijing intended to dissuade India from building infrastructure on its side of the LAC or warn it against aligning with the United States, however, ‘then the Chinese moves have been ineffective, if not counterproductive’," the report said.

It also suggested that the US should take steps to counter China’s efforts to subvert the principles of the UN and its organs and prepare a report on Beijing’s actions to influence votes of UN members.

This comes against the backdrop of concerns expressed by India and other countries over the influence wielded by China within the UN and its organizations. India and other nations have in particular noted the absence of a coherent policy direction from the UN during an international crisis like the covid-19 pandemic. New Delhi is also of the view that it is mainly China that is holding up reforms in the UN Security Council due to its objections to India and Japan being possible candidates to join a revamped UNSC.

The commission recommended the US Congress direct the State Department to produce annual reports “detailing China’s actions in the UN and its subordinate agencies that subvert the principles and purposes of the United Nations." These should highlight China’s actions that violate UN treaties and “influence the votes of UN members, including through coercive means," it said.

