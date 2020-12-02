US panel report suggests China planned Galwan Valley clash with Indian troops

This comes against the backdrop of concerns expressed by India and other countries over the influence wielded by China within the UN and its organizations. India and other nations have in particular noted the absence of a coherent policy direction from the UN during an international crisis like the covid-19 pandemic. New Delhi is also of the view that it is mainly China that is holding up reforms in the UN Security Council due to its objections to India and Japan being possible candidates to join a revamped UNSC.