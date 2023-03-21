The United States has urged India to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments, according to the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released by the Biden Administration on March 20. The report cited significant human rights violations in India including alleged unlawful and arbitrary killings, challenges to freedom of press, interference with privacy, and violence targeting religious and ethnic minorities.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Erin Barclay said, “We have and we will continue to strongly urge India to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments."

"Not surprisingly, we also regularly meet with civil society both in the US and in India to hear their perspectives and learn from their experiences, and we encourage the Government of India to consult with them as well," she added.

The report also mentions that a lack of accountability for official misconduct persisted at all levels of government in India, contributing to widespread impunity. Among the significant human rights violations in India in 2022, as per the State Department, are unlawful and arbitrary killings, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment by police and prison officials, and harsh and life-threatening prison conditions.

It also flagged alleged arbitrary arrest and detention, unlawful interference with privacy, restrictions on freedom of expression and media, unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists, and enforcement of or threat to enforce criminal libel laws to limit expression.

The report also mentions restrictions on internet freedom, interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association, restrictions on freedom of movement and on the right to leave the country, refoulement of refugees, serious government corruption, and alleged harassment of domestic and international human rights organisations.

The latest edition of the annual report also criticises Russia and China for the massive violation of human rights, along with some other nations like Iran, North Korea, and Myanmar.

"Democracy, human rights, and labour rights are mutually reinforcing, and support for democratic renewal is essential to promoting these rights," said Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

Blinken also announced that President Joe Biden will co-host the second Summit for Democracy with the Governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, and the Republic of Zambia on March 29-30.

The annual human rights reports of the State Department are a mandatory requirement of the US Congress, giving details of the human rights status in countries across the world.

(With PTI inputs)