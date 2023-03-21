US points at human rights violations in India, urges Modi govt to ‘learn’ from civil society2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:05 AM IST
In 2022, India saw significant human rights violations, including unlawful and arbitrary killings, inhuman treatment by police and prison officials and life-threatening prison conditions, as per a new report.
The United States has urged India to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments, according to the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released by the Biden Administration on March 20. The report cited significant human rights violations in India including alleged unlawful and arbitrary killings, challenges to freedom of press, interference with privacy, and violence targeting religious and ethnic minorities.
