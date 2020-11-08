In response also to sentiments of the progressive wing of the Democratic party, Biden would want to be pro- active on climate change issues. India will need to protect its interests if there are expectations beyond what we consider justified. Similarly, there could be difference of perceptions on some human rights issues, though US has its own challenges related to race and voter suppression. US policy on Pakistan has often oscillated between incentivizing and pressurizing. We will have to see what immediate strategy is selected given US dependence on Pakistan at this stage for the ongoing talks with the Taliban. The economic, technological and military challenge from China, and its effort to reshape the international order and norms will provide an important convergence. US will also look to India as it seeks to develop a more reliable, and less China centric, supply chain. The August 15 Agenda also asserted that “as the world’s oldest and largest democracies, the United States and India are bound together by our shared democratic values: fair and free elections, equality under the law, and the freedom of expression and religion. These core principles have endured throughout each of our nations’ histories and will continue to be the source of our strength in the future."