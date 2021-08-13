Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a verbal attack against the United States during an interaction with foreign media.

Khan said that the US views Pakistan as "useful" in clearing out the "mess" it has left behind in Afghanistan. Khan also said that when it comes to forming a 'strategic partnership', the US prefers India.

The Pak prime minister said that his country's closeness to China was another reason for the change in the attitude of the US.

"I think the Americans have decided that India is a strategic partner. Maybe that's why Pakistan is being treated differently. Pakistan is just considered to be useful only in the context of settling this mess," Imran Khan told media.

Pakistan is unhappy that Joe Biden has not spoken to him since he assumed the US Presidency.

However, the prime minister said he was not really "waiting" for a phone call from the US President.

"I keep hearing that President Biden hasn't called me. It's his business. It's not like I am waiting for any phone call," he said while responding to a question.

Meanwhile, Khan has said the Taliban would not talk to the Afghanistan government as long as Asharaf Ghani remains the country's president.

Khan said a political settlement was looking difficult under current conditions.

The Taliban claimed control over two of Afghanistan's biggest cities --Kandahar and Herat on Thursday.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating badly as the Taliban has been looting people and killing civilians after capturing multiple areas from the government.

The Taliban has stepped up its campaign to defeat the US-backed government since April as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years. The Islamist militants now control about two-thirds of Afghanistan.

