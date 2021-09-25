The President of the United States, Joe Biden , has reiterated his support for India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group and permanent membership in a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

During his first in-person bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden applauded India’s “strong leadership" during its UNSC Presidency in August 2021, according to the US-India joint leaders’ statement.

“In this context, President Biden also reiterated US support for India’s permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council and for other countries who are important champions of multilateral cooperation and aspire to permanent seats on the UN Security Council," the statement said.

President Biden's support gives a boost to India's push for the reform of the UN organisation.

New Delhi has been at the forefront of efforts at the United Nations to push for urgent long-pending reform of the security council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.

India in June asserted that the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) on UN Security Council reforms can no longer be used as a smokescreen, as the General Assembly decided to roll over the IGN work to the next UNGA session and agreed to include an amendment proposed by the G4 nations of Brazil, Germany, India and Japan.

President Biden’s support to India also assumes significance as last month, state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference that the US values "working with India at the United Nations, including in the context this month of the Security Council."

"We believe that a reformed Security Council that is representative, that is effective, and that is relevant is in the best interest of the United States and all of the UN member states," Price had said.

India, one of the founding members of the world body has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council seven times during the years- 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.

The UNSC comprises 15 members, including 10 non-permanent and five permanent members. The 193-member UNSC holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN.

Apart from this, there are five permanent members of the Council-China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.

Entry into Nuclear Suppliers Group

President Biden also reaffirmed US support for India’s entry to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), the joint statement said.

The NSG is a 48-member grouping that regulates global nuclear commerce.

Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) should be allowed to enter the organisation.

India and Pakistan are not signatories of the NPT. After India's application, Pakistan too has applied for the NSG membership in 2016.

China maintains that there would be no discussion on India's entry into the NSG before reaching a specific plan on non-NPT members' participation in the elite grouping, as it declined to give a timeline to reach a consensus among member states on this issue.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.