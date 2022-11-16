US President Biden ‘salute’ PM Modi while exchanging pleasantries at G20 summit

US President Biden ‘salute’ PM Modi while exchanging pleasantries at G20 summit2 min read . 05:37 PM IST
- Both leaders exchanged warm pleasantries during the first day of the G20 summit, with President Biden approaching PM Modi and exchanging a hug
Amid multiple global uncertainties, the good news is that multilateral deliberations are ongoing and world leaders from one of the biggest multilateral forums Group of 20 or G20 are also met in Bali city of Indonesia. PM Modi represented India at the forum and interacted with several world leaders including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
On Wednesday, the leaders went on a mangrove forest visit in Bali, where they can be seen enjoying nature, interacting, and planting mangrove samplings. When all leaders were sitting in one such resting place in the jungle, PM Modi can be seen waving a Hi to his US counterpart, while Joe Biden also saluted him in return.
Later in the day, the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo officially handed PM Modi the presidency of G20. India will assume the presidency of the bloc from 1 December. On the occasion, PM Modi called the G20 presidency a moment of pride for every Indian citizen.
“We will organize G20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get a full experience of India’s amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the ‘Mother of Democracy. Together, we will make the G20, a catalyst for global change," PM Modi said.
India is taking charge of the G20 bloc when the world is facing challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, economic crises, and climate change. Amid such chaos, PM Modi assures the world leaders that the G20 presidency by India will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented.
The next such meeting between the Heads of State of the members of G20 will be conducted in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September 2023.
