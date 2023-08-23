US President Biden to fly to India for G20 Leaders’ Summit

The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden will travel to New Delhi from 7 to 10 September for the G20 Leaders’ Summit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"President Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including on the clean energy transition and combatting climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of Putin's war in Ukraine, and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges. While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026," read a press statement.

The presidency of the G20 rotates among its members. It will be held next by Brazil and after that by South Africa.

The summit is also expected to see the participation of global leaders such as France’s Emmaneul Macron, the UK’s RIshi Sunak, China’s Xi Jinping and Germany’s Olaf Scholz. It is likely to see significant contestation over the war in Ukraine. While China and Russia have bristled against the mention of Ukraine at a primarily economy-focused forum like the G20, Western countries and their partners have insisted on making it a key focus.