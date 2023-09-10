US President Joe Biden attended private mass in Delhi church ahead of G20 Summit2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 06:17 PM IST
After the mass service was over, the the priest gifted Biden with the Goan sweet Bebinca. Whereas, President Biden gifted the priest a seal of the President of the United States.
US President Joe Biden, who was in India to attend the 18th Group of 20 Summit in Delhi, requested a private mass be organised, which was then fulfilled by Father Nicolas Dias. Father Nicholas, Secretary for Liturgy Commission for the Delhi Archdiocese, had got a call from the US Embassy in New Delhi, with a request that the US President Joe Biden wished to hold a private mass while in Delhi.