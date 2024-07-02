Joe Biden is ’brain-damaged’: US expert asks Democrats to remove him ’immediately’, let Kamala Harris take charge

Several prominent Democrat leaders have suggested that US President Joe Biden is “brain-damaged”, claimed former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “Biden is done. Bet on it. Too many prominent Democrats have suggested he's brain-damaged," he said.

"They can't walk that back. They have to remove him, and they will. The only question is when. If they're smart, they'll do it immediately. If Kamala's going to be the nominee, she might as well be the president first,” Carlson said as quoted by ANI.

Also Read | Why Joe Biden won’t go

“That leaves the question of Trump, and his sentencing on July 11. Biden's collapse makes this a much more perilous moment than it was. At this point, Trump is not just the Republican candidate, but effectively the presumptive president,” the television host said as quoted by ANI.

Tucker added, “If you're going to put him in jail, it had better be for a very serious crime that everyone agrees he committed. Otherwise, you risk destroying the system completely and forever. We're in legitimate danger. Democrats need to pull back.”

His remarks came after a heated debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, aired live on CNN. The significant age gap between the 81-year-old current US President and his 78-year-old opponent was evident throughout the evening. Biden's hoarse voice and limited vocal range highlighted his struggle to differentiate himself from Trump at times clearly.

Key prominent US Democratic leaders have strongly supported Biden, dismissing calls for him to drop his 2024 bid for a second term in the White House despite his faltering and disorganized debate performance last week against former President Donald Trump.

Also Read | Democrats reject calls to replace Joe Biden post ‘disastrous’ debate with Trump

Biden's Democratic allies openly recognized the 81-year-old president's challenges during the nationally televised 90-minute debate. During the debate, he sometimes struggled to finish sentences and mistakenly claimed he had eliminated Medicare, the government's health insurance program for seniors.

Biden-Obama relations Carlson noted that relations between the Bidens and Obamas have never been warm. However, he said, the ties between the two families have further deteriorated "mostly due to Jill Biden."

“From an unusually good source: Obama's tweet supporting Joe Biden was disingenuous. In private, Obama is telling people Biden can't win, and he is therefore in favor of an open convention. Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon had he met personally with Biden to deliver the message. Relations between the Obamas and the Bidens have never been warm. At times they've been hostile,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"But recently they've deteriorated further, mostly due to Jill Biden. In the hours and days after the debate, she kept her husband cloistered away from anyone who might convince him to drop out. Jill Biden is the driving force behind her husband's reelection campaign, just as she was in 2020, when other members of the family (including Biden's sister Val) considered him too impaired to run…," he added.