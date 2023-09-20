comScore
US President Joe Biden has been invited to the January 26 Republic Day celebrations by PM Modi, during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, says US Ambassador Eric Garcetti.

Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 06:21 PM IST
