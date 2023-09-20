US President Joe Biden invited as chief guest for Republic Day celebrations by PM Narendra Modi, says US Envoy to India1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 06:21 PM IST
US President Joe Biden has been invited to the January 26 Republic Day celebrations by PM Modi, during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, says US Ambassador Eric Garcetti.
