US President Joe Biden nears big win as $1.9 tn stimulus goes to final vote

The legislation also includes two key provisions that open the door for Democrats to make major long-term progressive changes to the tax code. A one-year expansion of the child tax credit could be made permanent by Democrats later this year. The bill would give parents $3,600 for each child under six, and $3,000 for each older child, up from $2,000. The payments will be sent out in monthly installments, rather than being added to the family’s refund at tax-time, effectively setting up an experiment in universal basic income for households with children.The legislation also makes student loan forgiveness tax free, meaning that individuals who get their debt wiped away won’t have to pay the IRS income taxes on that benefit. While the bill doesn’t include loan forgiveness itself, it paves the way for Biden or lawmakers to forgive student debt with a lower deficit cost.

