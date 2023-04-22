US President Joe Biden to visit India in September, thanks India for its ‘tremendous’ work at G202 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 02:39 PM IST
- US President Joe Biden will visit India in September for G20 Leaders Summit
- The US administration has called 2023 a ‘big year’ for India-US relationship
US President Joe Biden is looking forward to traveling to India in September for the G20 Leaders Summit, the administration said on Saturday and also thanked India for its 'tremendous' work at hosting the G20 Foreign Ministerial meeting last month. The US administration affirmed that 2023 is going to be a “big year" for the India-US relationship.
