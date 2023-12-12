comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 12 2023 15:58:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.15 0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 612.35 -0.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 231.45 0.22%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,476 -0.85%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 283.4 -1.37%
Business News/ News / India/  US President Joe Biden unlikely to travel to India for Republic Day celebrations in January
Back Back
Breaking News

US President Joe Biden unlikely to travel to India for Republic Day celebrations in January

 Livemint

US President Joe Biden is not expected to travel to India for Republic Day celebration in January, say people familiar with developments.

US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland (AFP)Premium
US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland (AFP)

US President Joe Biden is not expected to travel to India for Republic Day celebration in January, say people familiar with developments.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Dec 2023, 04:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App