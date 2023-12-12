Breaking News
US President Joe Biden unlikely to travel to India for Republic Day celebrations in January
US President Joe Biden is not expected to travel to India for Republic Day celebration in January, say people familiar with developments.
Published: 12 Dec 2023, 04:14 PM IST
