US doubles down on Biden's ‘xenophobic India’ remark: ‘Was talking about immigrants…’
US officials defend President Joe Biden's remarks on India being 'xenophobic' as a broader point about the importance of being a country of immigrants and respecting allies and partners.
US officials defended President Joe Biden on Friday amid an outcry over his assertion that India was ‘xenophobic’. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that the POTUS was making a ‘broader point’ and respected its allies and partners. The remarks — made during a recent fundraiser — have also prompted a sharp rebuttal from Chinese officials.