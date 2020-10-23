US Presidential Debate: 'Look at Russia, India, the air is filthy' says Trump

US President Donald Trump today alleged that India, China and Russia do not take care of their air, while America does. Trump made the claim while defending his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, saying as it would have made it a "non-competitive nation".

"China air is filthy. India doesn't take care of its air. Russia doesn't take care of its air. But we do," he said during the televised final debate with Democratic White House challenger Joe Biden.

Biden said that climate change is "an existential threat to humanity. We have a moral obligation to deal with it."

"We're going to pass the point of no return within the next eight to 10 years," he said.

The planet has already warmed by around one degree Celsius (34 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels, enough to boost the intensity of deadly heat waves, droughts and tropical storms.

Trump has pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord, which aims to cap global warming "well below" two degrees Celsius.

Trump's remarks come days before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper visit New Delhi for talks on building the growing US-India partnership.

At the first presidential debate, Trump also spoke critically of India, questioning its coronavirus data amid criticism of Trump's handling of the pandemic.

