US Presidential Elections 2024: Indians in Telangana perform 11-day 'yagam' for Kamala Harris' victory

Nalla Suresh Reddy, the founder of Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation, spoke to ANI and briefed about the ongoing yagam, and claimed there has been an increase in Harris' support base after the ritual was started.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Vice President Kamala Harris is trying her best to garner support during the last phase of US Presidential election campaign. Back in India, 11-day 'yagam' is being held for her victory.
Vice President Kamala Harris is trying her best to garner support during the last phase of US Presidential election campaign. Back in India, 11-day ’yagam’ is being held for her victory.

As the US Elections 2024 campaign has reached its final phase ahead of voting on November 5, Indians in Telangana's Bhadradri Korhagudem, have organised a grand 11-day havan for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris's victory.

The grand ‘yagam’ is likely to culminate on Wednesday after several Vedic pundits and Chaturveda pandits have performed the ritual for the last ten days.

The grand Hindu ritual, named as the ‘Sri Raja Shyamalamba Sahita Shata Chandi Purvaka Sudarshana Maha Yagam’ is being organised by the Shyamala Gopalan Foundation at H Convention in Palvancha, Bhadradri Korhagudem.

The ritual will be performed by 40 Vedic pandits and around 7000 people are expected to participate in it.

Increase in Kamala Harris' support after ‘yagam’ started, says organiser

Kamala Harris's mother is an Indian who migrated to the US before marrying her husband, who is of Jamaican origin. The founder of Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation, main organiser of the ritual, told ANI that there has been an increase in Harris's support base after the ritual for ‘yagam’ began nearly a week ago.

Today is the 11th and concluding day of the ritual, during which the 'Purnahuti' is to be performed. Nalla Suresh Reddy, told ANI, "Whatever will happen, will happen by the grace of God. Today is the 10th day of the yagya. We saw that due to the ritual, Harris's support base increased. We want Harris to win."

Nearly 7,000 people will participate in the ritual on the final day of yagam with around 40 Vedic pandits performing the ritual, said Reddy adding that the . We feed approximately 500-1,000 people as a part of the ritual daily," Reddy said.

"India is widely seen as a Hindu nation. By keeping our faith in the religion, we are hoping that Harris will win the elections," he added.

Kamala Harris's Indian roots

Kamala Harris's mother was Indian, and her father is Jamaican. The Democratic US Presidential candidate was born in Oakland, California and had attended black university, Howard University, in Washington.

In the presidential polls, Harris has rallied on several issues. She has expressed support for women's abortion rights, promised to provide an "earned pathway to citizenship" for illegal immigrants, and has also presented an "opportunity economy" plan.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 07:32 AM IST
