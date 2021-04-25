US promises support for India's healthcare system to cope with covid

India has been urging the US to lift restrictions on export of 37 critical elements needed for the manufacture of vaccines, including the Oxford-AstraZeneca-developed Covishield in the country. The export of these elements are barred under the 1950 US Defence Production Act that authorizes the US president to direct firms to prioritize domestic needs ahead of exports. Serum Institute of India (SII) head Adar Poonawalla had earlier this month urged US president Joe Biden to lift the restrictions on exports. Mint has learnt that vital components needed for vaccine production are flowing but irregularly, that is, timelines of products being shipped being uncertain and key elements not being sent in the quantities required. Indian foregn minister S. Jaishankar held a meeting on Friday with vaccine manufacturers and officials, including foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Indian envoys to the US, Germany and the European Union to discuss vaccine supply chain bottlenecks as India’s health system was creaking under the pressure of a record number of daily infections and deaths.

