US reacts to Delhi Red Fort blast; says it is monitoring situation after 8 killed

The United States on Monday said it is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide consular assistance in the wake of the deadly bomb blast near Red Fort 

Updated11 Nov 2025, 12:15 AM IST
New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) team at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least eight people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident.
The United States on Monday said it is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide consular assistance in the wake of the deadly bomb blast near Red Fort in New Delhi that has killed at least eight people and injured many more.

A State Department spokesperson told PTI that “we are aware of the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance.”

The US Embassy in India has issued a security alert following the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort that left at least eight people dead.

In its advisory, the embassy urged American citizens in India to avoid the areas surrounding Red Fort and to remain alert, especially in crowded locations and places frequently visited by tourists. The advisory also advised citizens to monitor local media updates and follow instructions from local authorities.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away.

