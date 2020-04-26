Home > News > India > US records 2,494 covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, total toll at 53,511: Report
People wearing face masks are seen during the coronavirus pandemic (AFP)
People wearing face masks are seen during the coronavirus pandemic (AFP)

US records 2,494 covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, total toll at 53,511: Report

1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2020, 08:29 AM IST PTI

  • The country now has an overall death toll of 53,511, with 936,293 confirmed infections
  • The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths

WASHINGTON : The United States recorded 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported Saturday night by Johns Hopkins University.

The country now has an overall death toll of 53,511, with 936,293 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based university at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).

The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.

The toll of 2,494 was a jump from Friday, when the US recorded the lowest number of virus deaths -- 1,258 -- in nearly three weeks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A newly-constructed sanitizing tunnel at Hindu Rao Hospital (PTI)

Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital closed after nurse tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 07:50 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout