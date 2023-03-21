US report lists 'significant human rights' abuses in India2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 03:45 AM IST
The findings come nearly a year after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was monitoring what he described as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some govt, police and prison officials
WASHINGTON : The annual US report on human rights practices released on Monday listed "significant human rights issues" and abuses in India, including reported targeting of religious minorities, dissidents and journalists, the U.S. State Department said.
