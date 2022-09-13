US reports first confirmed monkeypox death in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said that the death was confirmed by an autopsy report and the patient was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized.
The United States has reported its first confirmed and known death from monkeypox disease, local health officials announced on Monday as quoted by news agency The Associated Press. They informed that a Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system succumbed to the monkeypox virus.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said that the death was confirmed by an autopsy report and the patient was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized.
The officials also stated that they had worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which tracks cases and has not confirmed any US deaths from monkeypox, on this case. However, the CDC spokesperson did not respond when asked if this was the first US death from this disease.
The monkeypox infection started with just a handful of cases in early May, but now it has escalated into a global public health emergency.
Monkeypox is spread through close skin-to-skin contact and prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets. It can cause a rash, fever, body aches and chills. Relatively few people require hospitalizations and only a handful of deaths worldwide have been directly linked to the disease.
The CDC has recommended the monkeypox vaccine for people who are close contact with someone who has the disease, people who know a sexual partner was diagnosed in the past two weeks, and gay or bisexual men who had multiple sexual partners in a fortnight in an area with known virus spread. The vaccine is also advised to health care workers at high risk of exposure.
According to the CDC, the United States has 21,985 confirmed monkeypox cases at present. California has recorded the most cases nationally, with more than 4,300.
A recent decline in cases, combined with an uptick in vaccinations, has encouraged the White House as officials promise to ramp up vaccination offerings at LGBTQ Pride festivals around the country in the coming weeks.
