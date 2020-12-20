Subscribe
Home >News >India >US reports over 400,000 new Covid 19 cases
A health worker dressed in PPE takes an oral swab sample from a passenger in a Covid-19 screening area.

US reports over 400,000 new Covid 19 cases

1 min read . 07:00 AM IST ANI

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 2,756 new deaths from Covid-19 have been registered across the country. Currently, over 114,750 people hospitalized with coronavirus

The United States has confirmed a record of more than 400,000 new coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest update.

According to CDC's Saturday data, US states reported a total of 403,359 new cases confirmed on Friday. The previous daily record high was reported by the CDC on December 11 (244,011 new Covid-19 cases).

CDC said in its Saturday update that 2,756 new deaths from Covid-19 have been registered across the US over the preceding 24-hour period. According to the Covid Tracking Project, there are currently over 114,750 people hospitalized with coronavirus disease across the US.

The United States has the largest total number of confirmed coronavirus cases (over 17.6 million), as well as the highest coronavirus death toll (over 315,600), of all the countries in the world.

