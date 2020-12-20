US reports over 400,000 new Covid 19 cases

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to CDC's Saturday data, US states reported a total of 403,359 new cases confirmed on Friday. The previous daily record high was reported by the CDC on December 11 (244,011 new Covid-19 cases).
CDC said in its Saturday update that 2,756 new deaths from Covid-19 have been registered across the US over the preceding 24-hour period. According to the Covid Tracking Project, there are currently over 114,750 people hospitalized with coronavirus disease across the US.
The United States has the largest total number of confirmed coronavirus cases (over 17.6 million), as well as the highest coronavirus death toll (over 315,600), of all the countries in the world.