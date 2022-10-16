US resolution calls for recognition of Pak actions as 'genocide' in 1971 war

The legislation brought by Congressmen Ro Khanna, and Steve Chabot, recognize Pakistan's atrocities against ethnic groups constitute crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide.
A resolution has been tabled in the US House of Representatives declaring the Pakistan Army's action against Bengalis and Hindus in 1971 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh as a 'genocide', according to the news agency ANI.
A resolution has been tabled in the US House of Representatives declaring the Pakistan Army's action against Bengalis and Hindus in 1971 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh as a 'genocide', according to the news agency ANI.
As per ANI reports, the legislation also called on US President Joe Biden to recognize the atrocities committed against Bengalis and Hindus during the 1971 war.
"...condemns the atrocities committed by the Armed Forces of Pakistan against the people of Bangladesh from March 1971 to December 1971; recognizes that such atrocities against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus constitute crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide; calls on the President of the United States to recognize the atrocities committed against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus by the Armed Forces of Pakitan during 1971 as crimes against humanity war crimes, and genocide," the legislation read.
Congressman Chabot said the legislation looks to recognize that the mass atrocities committed against Bengalis and Hindus, in particular, were indeed a genocide.
“The Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 must not be forgotten. With help from my Hindu constituents in Ohio’s First District,@RepRoKhanna and I introduced legislation to recognize that the mass atrocities committed against Bengalis and Hindus, in particular, were indeed a genocide," Chabot tweeted.
“We must not let the years erase the memory of the millions who were massacred. Recognizing the genocide strengthens the historical record, educates our fellow Americans, and lets would-be perpetrators know such crimes will not be tolerated or forgotten," he added.
The introduction of US legislation is a result of sustained efforts from Bangladesh in the last few years which is seeking the Pakistan government's apology to the people of Bangladesh for its role in such a genocide, according to United News Bangladesh as quoted by ANI.
Bangladesh Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque last month called the greater push for international recognition of genocide carried out on unarmed Bangalees, Bangladesh News Agency reported.
