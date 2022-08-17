US restaurant asks S Jaishankar to produce COVID-19 vaccine certificate, then this happens2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 10:57 AM IST
S Jaishankar was asked at a US restaurant to produce his COVID-19 vaccination certificate.
Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar uploaded a video in which he discusses his trip to the US in 2021, when COVID-19 travel restrictions were still in place. He claims to have eaten at a restaurant with his American-born son. The eatery requested a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record. While his son pulled a piece of paper from his wallet, the foreign minister showed them the certificate on his phone.