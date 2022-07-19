US restaurant sells Dosa as 'Naked Crepe' for over 1400, netizens stunned

A US based restaurant named the Indian Crepe Co. which serves South Indian delicacies has come under scanner of Twitterati after the classic names of idli and dosa were given an American twist.
The menu of an American restaurant serving Indian food has stunned netizens.
A US based restaurant named the Indian Crepe Co. which serves South Indian delicacies has come under scanner of Twitterati after the classic names of idli and dosa were given an American twist.
However, the problem doesn't end here, with the name of the dishes, the prices at which it is charged also gained attention.
The restaurant in its menu has named the classic South Indian Dosa as ‘Naked Crepe’, Sambhar Vada is named ‘Dunked Doughnut Delight’, Masala Dosa has been named as ‘Smashed Potato Crepe’.
The popular Indian breakfast Idli has been named 'Dunked Rice Cake Delight'.
While Twitterati were already stunned by the names, however, the prices baffled them more. The “smashed potato crepe" is sold at exorbitantly high prices which is $18.69 i.e. ₹1,494, whereas the ‘naked crepe’ costs $17.59 i.e. around ₹1,406.
The “Dunked Doughnut Delight" is priced at $16.49 which is ₹1,318 while the “Dunked Rice Cake Delight" was sold at $15.39 which is ₹1,230.
The image was shared on 17 July by a Twitter user named Inika. It has amassed 20,157 likes and over 2,513 re-tweets.
Commenting on her post, a user shared an image of other things in the menu with weird names.
Since then, Twitterati have been discussing the names given by the restaurant and also slammed the restaurant for such high prices.
A user commented, “I hate it when Indian names are not used. Sushi, Sashimi are easily used and everyone understands what they are. I believe it is Indians who do not like to use Indian names - Westerners are OK with it." Another user wrote, “Why can't they use the original names? Others things can be given in explanation. Sushi is called sushi everywhere and not "Raw boneless fish chunks wrapped in celery"
Another wrote, “Sacrilege! When we are calling a pizza a pizza everywhere in the world! Why not dosa ? !"
"Some how those names makes sense. They named it in a way Americans can understand," one of the tweets read.
A user commented, “We get all this here in 400 rupees or $5." Some said, “This means daily I might be eating 4000 worth food easily."
“Selling south Indian food for more than ₹1000 is a crime. I can legit get 2 dosas (crepes) for ₹80 anywhere in India. Charging $16 for something you can make for less than $2 (in USA) is mad, the profit margins would be insane tho," a user commented.
A user said, “Everything from the price tags to the naming is absolutely insane Naked crepe!??? Bro it's literally Dosa"
Some other user commented saying, “in my country it cost 20 ₹inr for the Dunked Doughnut Delight, For Dunked Rice Cake Delight 20 ₹inr with free Lentil soup as much u want For naked Crepe it cost 40 rs inr and with extra butter 50 rs inr For the Smashed Potato Crepe it cost 60 rd inr."
“Perfect example of complicating easiest things Idli Vada Sambar renamed into something which is hard to pronounce! #savesoil to save Idli Samabhar and Vada it's not just a dish.. It's an emotion of every south indians.," another user wrote.
