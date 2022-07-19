US restaurant sells Dosa as 'Naked Crepe' for over 1400, netizens stunned

A user commented, “I hate it when Indian names are not used. Sushi, Sashimi are easily used and everyone understands what they are. I believe it is Indians who do not like to use Indian names - Westerners are OK with it." Another user wrote, “Why can't they use the original names? Others things can be given in explanation. Sushi is called sushi everywhere and not "Raw boneless fish chunks wrapped in celery"

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}