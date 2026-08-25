US sanctions 4 Indian firms under Operation Economic Outcast: Who are they, why are they targeted?

A total of four Indian companies have been sanctioned by the US for importing petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran, the US State Department said in a press release.
These companies include Portease Partners LLP and its partners Indrismiya Ashrafmiya Sheikh and Harish Ramachandra Rangi. They facilitated the import of multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products
Other Indian companies facing action are Sadashiva Overseas Limited, PP Softtech Private Limited, along with its director Prashant Garg, and Prakrutees Infra Impex Private Limited.
Sheikh, Rangi, and Garg are all Indian nationals, according to the release.
Quick answers to key questions
The US sanctioned four Indian firms for importing petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran, which they did knowingly, thus engaging in significant transactions that violate US sanctions against Iran.
The sanctions under Operation Economic Outcast are designed to sever Iran's financial lifelines by targeting its revenue sources, particularly from oil, and to hold countries and companies accountable that continue to engage economically with Tehran.
The firms sanctioned include Portease Partners LLP, Sadashiva Overseas Limited, PP Softtech Private Limited, and Prakrutees Infra Impex Private Limited, along with their respective directors who facilitated transactions with Iranian entities.
The US Treasury described the sanctions as economic asphyxiation to emphasize their goal of blocking all potential revenue sources for Iran, aiming to cripple its economy and pressurize it to change its policies.
Operation Economic Outcast threatens countries trading with Iran with secondary sanctions if they do not withdraw their economic activities, thereby increasing the risk for international partners who continue to engage with Tehran.
Sadashiva Overseas imported Iranian-origin petroleum products worth around USD 69 million from multiple companies, while PP Softtech and Prakrutees Infra imported USD 25 million each in petroleum products, the press release said.
These companies were put on a list for "knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran," it said.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday announced Operation Economic Outcast – a fresh round of sanctions designed to choke off Iran’s revenue streams. Washington has also warned countries against maintaining economic ties with Tehran, or face retaliation.
Bessent described it as an unprecedented campaign to sever Iran's financial lifelines. It broadens the risk of secondary sanctions for entities - which can be countries, businesses or organisations - continuing to do business with Tehran.
Following Bessent's announcement, the US imposed sanctions on nearly 60 entities, individuals and vessels over their alleged links to Iran's military activities, procurement networks and petroleum and petrochemical trade, under "Operation Economic Outcast.
The sanctions were issued under Executive Orders 13846 and 13949, which target Iran's petroleum revenue and alleged "conventional arms" proliferation.
The sanctions also targeted senior Iranian military figures through the Treasury Department and the Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program.
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Monday: "Today, the United States took sweeping action against multiple entities, individuals, and vessels enabling the Iranian regime's destabilising activities."
"Such activities include attacks against US forces and allies in the region, illicit weapons procurement, cyber intrusions into American infrastructure, and the movement of energy products whose sale funds terrorism globally," he added.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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