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US sanctions 4 Indian firms under Operation Economic Outcast: Who are they, why are they targeted?

Four Indian companies have been sanctioned by the US for importing Iranian petroleum products. These include Portease Partners LLP, Sadashiva Overseas Limited, PP Softtech, and Prakrutees Infra. 

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated25 Aug 2026, 04:17 PM IST
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US Sanctions Four Indian Firms for Importing Iranian Petrochemical Products
US Sanctions Four Indian Firms for Importing Iranian Petrochemical Products(REUTERS)
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A total of four Indian companies have been sanctioned by the US for importing petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran, the US State Department said in a press release.

Who are these companies and why are they being targeted?

These companies include Portease Partners LLP and its partners Indrismiya Ashrafmiya Sheikh and Harish Ramachandra Rangi. They facilitated the import of multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products

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Other Indian companies facing action are Sadashiva Overseas Limited, PP Softtech Private Limited, along with its director Prashant Garg, and Prakrutees Infra Impex Private Limited.

Sheikh, Rangi, and Garg are all Indian nationals, according to the release.

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
What are the reasons behind the US sanctions on Indian firms under Operation Economic Outcast?

The US sanctioned four Indian firms for importing petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran, which they did knowingly, thus engaging in significant transactions that violate US sanctions against Iran.

2
How do the recent US sanctions aim to impact Iran's economy?

The sanctions under Operation Economic Outcast are designed to sever Iran's financial lifelines by targeting its revenue sources, particularly from oil, and to hold countries and companies accountable that continue to engage economically with Tehran.

3
What are the main companies affected by the US sanctions on Indian firms?

The firms sanctioned include Portease Partners LLP, Sadashiva Overseas Limited, PP Softtech Private Limited, and Prakrutees Infra Impex Private Limited, along with their respective directors who facilitated transactions with Iranian entities.

4
Why did the US Treasury Department label the sanctions as economic asphyxiation of the Iranian regime?

The US Treasury described the sanctions as economic asphyxiation to emphasize their goal of blocking all potential revenue sources for Iran, aiming to cripple its economy and pressurize it to change its policies.

5
How is Operation Economic Outcast expected to affect countries trading with Iran?

Operation Economic Outcast threatens countries trading with Iran with secondary sanctions if they do not withdraw their economic activities, thereby increasing the risk for international partners who continue to engage with Tehran.

Sadashiva Overseas imported Iranian-origin petroleum products worth around USD 69 million from multiple companies, while PP Softtech and Prakrutees Infra imported USD 25 million each in petroleum products, the press release said.

Also Read | Bessent launches ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ to isolate Iran

These companies were put on a list for "knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran," it said.

All about Operation Economic Outcast

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday announced Operation Economic Outcast – a fresh round of sanctions designed to choke off Iran’s revenue streams. Washington has also warned countries against maintaining economic ties with Tehran, or face retaliation.

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Bessent described it as an unprecedented campaign to sever Iran's financial lifelines. It broadens the risk of secondary sanctions for entities - which can be countries, businesses or organisations - continuing to do business with Tehran.

Following Bessent's announcement, the US imposed sanctions on nearly 60 entities, individuals and vessels over their alleged links to Iran's military activities, procurement networks and petroleum and petrochemical trade, under "Operation Economic Outcast.

The sanctions were issued under Executive Orders 13846 and 13949, which target Iran's petroleum revenue and alleged "conventional arms" proliferation.

The sanctions also targeted senior Iranian military figures through the Treasury Department and the Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program.

Also Read | Is Scott Bessent the Fed chair Donald Trump always wanted?

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Monday: "Today, the United States took sweeping action against multiple entities, individuals, and vessels enabling the Iranian regime's destabilising activities."

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"Such activities include attacks against US forces and allies in the region, illicit weapons procurement, cyber intrusions into American infrastructure, and the movement of energy products whose sale funds terrorism globally," he added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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