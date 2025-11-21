US sanctions TR6 Petro, other Indian companies, individuals for trading Iranian oil and petroleum products — Details

TR6 Petro India LLP, a petroleum products trader, is among the Indian entities and individuals facing sanctions from the United States government for trading oil with Iran, according to a report by PTI.

The Donald Trump administration claimed that TR6 Petro imported over $8 million worth of Iranian-origin bitumen from multiple companies between October 2024 to June 2025. “It is being designated for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran,” the State Department said.

According to the report, the US government has applied sanctions for trading Iran’s petroleum and petroleum products, claiming that this supports Tehran’s regional terrorist proxies and is used to procure weapons systems that are “a direct threat” to the US.

Who and what has been sanctioned? Besides TR6 Petro India LLP, others on the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals List include RN Ship Management (Maharashtra), Zair Husain Iqbal Husain Sayed, and Zulfikar Hussain Rizvi Sayed, it added.

Overall, the US Department of State has designated 17 entities, individuals, and vessels from several countries, including India, Panama, the Seychelles, and more for involvement in Iran’s petroleum and petroleum products sales.

Further, the US Treasury Department has also designated 41 other entities, individuals, vessels, and aircraft to target Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical exports and disrupt financial streams and commercial operatives it claims support Tehran’s malign activities.

The State Department and Treasury Department have also sanctioned shipping networks and an airline and its affiliates for funding Iran's “malign activities” through illicit oil sales and arming and supplying Iran-backed terrorist groups, it added.

Why have the entities been sanctioned? In a statement on 20 November, the State Department said funds generated by trade from the sanctioned companies and individuals, supports Iran’s regional terrorist proxies and allows them to procure weapons systems that pose a direct threat to US forces and American allies.

It added that the Iranian regime continues to fuel conflict in the Middle East to fund its destabilising activities, adding that this enables Iran “to fund its nuclear escalations, support terrorist groups, and disrupt the flow of trade and freedom of navigation in waterways that are crucial to global prosperity and economic growth.”

“The United States will continue to act against the network of maritime service providers, dark fleet operators, and petroleum products traders involved in the transport of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products,” it added.

The State Department said the US will continue to act in support of National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 (NSPM-2), which directs the imposition of maximum pressure on the Iranian regime to deny it access to resources needed to sustain its destabilising activities.

“The United States remains committed to disrupting the illicit funding streams that finance all aspects of Iran’s malign activities. As long as Iran devotes revenue to funding attacks against the United States and our allies, supporting terrorism around the world, and pursuing other destabilising actions, we will use all the tools at our disposal to hold the regime accountable,” it said.

The action is being taken pursuant to counterterrorism provisions, which target Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sector.

(With inputs from PTI)