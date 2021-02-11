OPEN APP
Home >News >India >US says committed to supporting freedom of speech amid Twitter-India govt spat
The IT ministry had sent a list of 257 handles and tweets to be blocked, and while Twitter blocked them for a few hours, it soon unblocked them. (REUTERS)
The IT ministry had sent a list of 257 handles and tweets to be blocked, and while Twitter blocked them for a few hours, it soon unblocked them. (REUTERS)

US says committed to supporting freedom of speech amid Twitter-India govt spat

2 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 09:55 AM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The tussle between Twitter and the Indian government started late last month when the micro-blogging platform unblocked 250 accounts that used a controversial hashtag referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and farmer genocide

NEW DELHI: The US state department overnight Thursday said it was committed to supporting freedom of speech online and offline amid a spat between Twitter and the Indian government over blocking posts with controversial hashtags.

“The United States is committed to supporting democratic values and promoting human rights, including freedom of expression online and offline.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Airport staff in protective suits check passengers at Mumbai Airport.

Mandatory Covid-19 negative report for those travelling from Kerala: Maharashtra

1 min read . 11:26 AM IST
A person passes in front of empty check in counters at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Prime Minister�Justin Trudeau introduced sweeping new restrictions on international travel in a bid to stem the spread of new variants of Covid-19 into the country. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Vaccine passports for international travel: What’s the idea behind it?

5 min read . 11:00 AM IST
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Invoking war effort, Fed chief Jerome Powell, calls for national jobs drive

3 min read . 10:41 AM IST
OMCs hiked petrol and diesel prices by 25 paise a litre and 30 paise a litre respectively in the National Capital Region.

Petrol price touches record high of Rs87.85 per litre in Delhi on Thursday

1 min read . 10:36 AM IST

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

We refer you to Twitter for information on its policies," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in response to a question.

The tussle between Twitter and the Indian government started late last month when the micro-blogging platform unblocked 250 accounts that used a controversial hashtag referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and farmer genocide.

The IT ministry had sent a list of 257 handles and tweets to be blocked, and while Twitter blocked them for a few hours, it soon unblocked them.

The social media platform said it had taken steps to reduce the visibility of the hashtags containing harmful content, which included prohibiting them from trending on Twitter. It has also taken a range of enforcement actions—including permanent suspension in certain cases—against more than 500 accounts highlighted by MeitY orders for clear violations of Twitter’s rules.

Separately, it has withheld a portion of the accounts (tweet, media or thread) identified in the block- ing orders under its country withheld content policy in India only. However, these continue to be available outside of India.

On Wednesday, Twitter released a detailed statement on the content removal requests by the government, stating that it has taken action against hundreds of accounts after MeitY issued a non-compliance notice threatening penal action. However, it asserted, none of the action was taken on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians.

In its response, MeitY described Twitter’s response in a blog post as “unusual".

“Upon the request of Twitter seeking a meeting with the Govt., the Secretary IT was to engage with senior management of Twitter. In this light, a blog post published prior to this engagement is unusual. Govt. will share its response soon," MeitY said in its response.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout