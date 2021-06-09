Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >US says Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend

US says Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend

Premium
FILE PHOTO: Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna.
2 min read . 09:55 PM IST Humeyra Pamuk, Reuters

  • The talks seek to revive a landmark pact under which Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions, which opened the way for a brief thaw in decades of US-Iranian confrontation

WASHINGTON : Negotiations between Iran and the world powers on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord will resume over the coming weekend, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday, adding that the June 18 Iranian presidential election was a complicating factor on the talks.

Negotiations between Iran and the world powers on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord will resume over the coming weekend, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday, adding that the June 18 Iranian presidential election was a complicating factor on the talks.

"I know that the negotiation will start again over this coming weekend," Sherman said during a virtual event organized by the German Marshall Fund. "I think there's been a lot of progress made but out of my own experience until the last detail is nailed down, and I mean nailed down, we will not know if we have an agreement," she said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"I know that the negotiation will start again over this coming weekend," Sherman said during a virtual event organized by the German Marshall Fund. "I think there's been a lot of progress made but out of my own experience until the last detail is nailed down, and I mean nailed down, we will not know if we have an agreement," she said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The talks seek to revive a landmark pact under which Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions, which opened the way for a brief thaw in decades of U.S.-Iranian confrontation.

A host of barriers to the revival of Iran's nuclear deal remain firmly in place ahead of talks, suggesting a return to compliance with the 2015 accord is still a way off, four diplomats, two Iranian officials and two analysts say.

Adding to the impetus to make progress is the election in Iran on June 18 to replace President Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist who promoted the original deal. He is widely expected to be followed by a hard-line successor.

"This is complicated, of course, by the Iranian presidential election, which is happening in just a few days," Sherman added. She did not elaborate.

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, saying it was too soft on Tehran, and reimposed sanctions. Iran responded by violating the agreement's limits.

Trump's successor, Joe Biden, has said he wants to restore the deal's nuclear limits and, if possible, extend them to cover issues such as Iran's regional behavior and missile program. Iran wants all sanctions lifted and no expansion of the terms.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!