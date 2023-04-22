US says it will process Indian student visas whose school starts this year2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 12:31 PM IST
- US visa: Biden administration is committed this summer to making sure it processes all of the student visas for Indians whose school starts this fall, an official said
Alleviating the concerns of Indian students who wish to study in US universities, an official has said they have expedited the visa process. According to US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, Biden administration is committed this summer to making sure it processes all of the student visas for Indians whose school starts this fall.
