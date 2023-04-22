Alleviating the concerns of Indian students who wish to study in US universities, an official has said they have expedited the visa process. According to US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, Biden administration is committed this summer to making sure it processes all of the student visas for Indians whose school starts this fall.

“We are on track to issue more than a million visas this year. This is a record for us along with a record number of student visas and immigrant visas," an official said.

In an interview with PTI news agency, Lu said this week the officials are also prioritising work visas: H-1B's and L visas, the most sought-after by IT professionals from the country.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

There have been growing concerns in India over the long waiting period for first-time visa applicants, especially for those applying under B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) categories.

India is now number two in the world in terms of international students coming to the United States.

“We've also been prioritising work visas: H-1B's and L visas. Wait times at some of our consular sections in India, for these visas are now below 60 days. We will continue to make sure that we prioritise visas for workers, as this is vital for both the American and the Indian economy," Lu said.

Responding to a question on those Indian IT professionals who are on H-1B visas and have lost their jobs, Lu noted that the Department of Homeland Security recently put out some new information specifically on the point of what these workers ought to do who want to readjust their status.

India-US relationship enjoys bipartisan support in the US, he said.

For 30 years or more, our relationship is in part driven by Indian Americans who have lived here for decades, but still keep a very strong tie with India," he said.

“In fact, we now know that over 100,000 Americans are living in India as well. This relationship is very much to weigh and benefits both of us. Yeah. So, I think that's true for political parties as it is for families in the US," Lu added.