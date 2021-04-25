US says it will provide covid-19 vaccine raw materials to India

India began vaccinating its population on 16 January, but the second wave of infections seems to have caught authorities off guard, leading to acute shortage of oxygen, key drugs, vaccines and hospital beds. The number of daily infections touched almost 350,000, with the total number of deaths inching towards the 200,000 mark even as the total number of infections crossed 16.6 million. New Delhi has been urging the US to lift restrictions on the export of 37 critical elements needed for the manufacture of vaccines, including the Oxford-AstraZeneca-developed Covishield in the country. The first appeals were made as early as March. The export of these elements is barred under the 1950 US Defence Production Act that authorizes the US President to direct firms to prioritize domestic needs.

