US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in India: China, Israel, 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue... Top 5 things you need to know
The discussions are expected to cover a range of issues, including the ongoing border dispute with China, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the challenge posed by the conflict in Gaza to key trade and transport routes linking Europe, the Middle East, and India.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in India to hold talks and bolster bilateral ties between the two countries, as per an AFP report. The top talking points include alignment on India's position on Hamas, achieving a regional equaliser to China, and the much-awaited "two-plus-two" talks with Indian counterparts in New Delhi, it added.