OPEN APP
Home >News >India >US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet S Jaishankar, Ajit Doval on 28 July

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken will visit India on 27 and 28 July, the Ministry of External Affairs' informed on Friday. This is Secretary Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as US Secretary of State.

On 28 July, Blinken will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. "Secretary Blinken's visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership," the MEA said in a statement.

The ministry informed that both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further.

"Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest – including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the UN," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout