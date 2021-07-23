US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit India on July 27 and 28: MEA

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India and Kuwait next week in a bid to strengthen Washington’s partnership with those countries, a US State Department statement said on Friday.

The aim of the visit is “to reaffirm the US commitment to strengthening our partnerships and underscore cooperation on our shared priorities," it said.

Blinken is the second top official from the Biden administration to visit India since the administration took office on 20 January. In March, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had visited India after two stops in Japan and South Korea – a move was seen as underlining the special India-US partnership.

An Indian foreign ministry statement also on Friday confirmed the 27-28 July visit adding that “this is Secretary Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge."

“On 28 July, he will meet the External Affairs Minister and the National Security Advisor. Secretary Blinken's visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and bolster the India-US global strategic partnership," the Indian statement said.

“Both sides will review the robust and multifaceted India-US bilateral relations, and potential for consolidating them further," the Indian statement said.

“Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest – including recovery from the covid-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation in the UN," the Indian statement added.

According to the US statement, Blinken’s schedule will also include a meeting with and Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides foreign minister Jaishankar.

The two sides will “discuss a wide range of issues including continued cooperation on covid-19 response efforts, Indo-Pacific engagement, shared regional security interests, shared democratic values, and addressing the climate crisis," the US statement said.

Secretary Blinken will then travel to Kuwait on 28 July where he will meet with senior Kuwaiti officials to continue discussions of key bilateral issues that underscore the importance of our 60 years of diplomatic ties, it added.

