US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Kolkata ahead of high-level talks with PM Modi in Delhi

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata on Saturday morning for his four-day diplomatic tour to India. The city is marking the opening leg of the visit.

Rubio's Kolkata visit carries considerable political and historical resonance — it ended a 14-year hiatus since an American secretary of state last visited the city. Rubio became the first US secretary of state to set foot in Kolkata since Hillary Clinton visited the city in May 2012.

His visit to the eastern metropolis comes only weeks after West Bengal witnessed a landmark political transition with a BJP-led government assuming office.

In a post on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, "Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defense, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!"

Rubio's Kolkata itinerary The US Department of State has not yet published Rubio's Kolkata itinerary; however, according to news agency PTI, citing US Consulate sources, the US Secretary of State is likely to visit Mother House, the headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in central Kolkata.