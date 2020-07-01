NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed India’s move to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok, saying New Delhi was safeguarding its security.

“We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps" from China, Pompeo told reporters in Washington saying the move would “boost India’s integrity and national security", AFP news agency reported.

India on Monday had announced the embargo on Bytedance’s TikTok, Alibaba’s UC Browser and Tencent’s WeChat besides others citing security concerns.

The apps are “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, the security of state and public order", the ministry of information technology said in a statement, which came two weeks after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash on the India-China border in Ladakh.

Other apps banned by the IT ministry on Monday included the popular scanning app CamScanner and Mi Video by smartphone maker Xiaomi.

TikTok has more than 200 million users in India and sees the country as one of its most important markets after China. In China, the app operates under a different name, Duyoin. TikTok on Tuesday denied sharing users’ data with the Chinese government, after India banned the wildly popular app as ties with Beijing deteriorate sharply following a deadly border clash.

The move mirrors growing unease about Chinese tech firms in other countries, in particular regarding telecom giant Huawei.

Meanwhile, US State Department statement separately said the department, alongwith the Treasury, Department of Commerce and the Department of Homeland Security were jointly putting out an advisory “to caution businesses about the risks of supply chain links to entities that engage in human rights abuses, including forced labor in Xinjiang and elsewhere in China."

“The advisory will make businesses aware of the potential exposure in their supply chains to entities that engage in human rights abuses in Xinjiang—or elsewhere in China—and the associated reputational, economic, and legal risks of such involvement," the State Department said in a statement posted on its website.

It pointed out that since 2017, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had ramped up its campaign of “systematic repression of Uighurs and members of other Muslim minority groups" that included widespread arbitrary detention and forced labour.

“Targeted against ethnic and religious minorities, the People’s Republic of China’s use of forced labor is no longer confined to the Xinjiang region but is increasingly taking place across China through PRC government-facilitated arrangements with private sector manufacturers," it said.

